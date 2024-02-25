Denis O’Shea, Nenagh

Limerick road, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Denis O’Shea (Limerick road, Nenagh & formerly of Leixlip, Baldonnell & Cashel Rtd. Irish Aviation Authority) February 24th 2024 peacefully in the loving care of Milford hospice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una daughter’s Deirdre & Joanne, son’s Colm & Kieran, sisters Josephine, Rosarie & Caroline, sons in law David & Stephen, daughter in law Bobbie grandchildren James, Emily, Tom, Conor, Matthew, Cillian & Bodhi, brothers in law, nephew’s, nieces , relatives & many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary church Nenagh on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Hospice. http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

Denis’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.