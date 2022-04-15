Denis O’Meara, Dublin and Toomevara

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 and formerly of Bredagh, Toomevara.

Denis passed peacefully on April 13th in the Mater Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Ciara and adored dad of Grace. Cherished son of Christina and Martin, brother of James, Breda, Anne-Marie, Deirdre and Majella. Sadly missed by his family, brothers-in-law Eoghan, Brian, Fiachna and Ruadán, Brian’s fiancée Becky, nieces Caoileann and Christina, nephews Ruairí, Jude, Finn and Daniel, extended family, his large circle of friends and his colleagues at Uniphar.

Reposing in Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham (D14 W029) on Monday from 1pm until 4pm.

Funeral on Tuesday in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon (D16 R799) arriving for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery (D24 EP83).

House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Arc Cancer Support Centre.