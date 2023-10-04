Denis O’Mahoney, Cahir and Bantry

Clonmel Rd. Cahir and formerly of Bantry, Co Cork.

Died peacefully in Tipperary University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Gary, Jean, Denise and Claire, predeceased by his sisters Nora (Sr Berchmans), Mary Jo (Byrne) and brother Barry. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Lena (Daly), twin brother Micheal, sisters in law and brothers in law, daughter in law Kate, sons in law Barry and Mark, grandchildren Rory, Oran, Olivia, Kevin, Denis Rory, Lucy and Sophie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am at St Mary’s Church, Cahir. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cahir Day Care Centre.