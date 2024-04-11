Denis O’Brien, Mullinahone

Ballylanigan, Mullinahone

April 10th 2024

Peacefully, in Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Kathleen .Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mairead, Janette and Bernadette sons Seamus and Donnacha sisters Margaret, Eileen, and Nora sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing In Brett’s Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8.30pm

Removal on Saturday from Brett’s Funeral Home at 11.15am to St Michael’s Church Kickham street, Mullinahone for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery Killaghy, Mullinahone.

House private please

Family flowers only.