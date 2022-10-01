Denis Meagher, Roscrea

Rosemary Square, Roscrea

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Much missed by his wife of 62 years, Phil, his children David, Helen, Ruth, Peter, Brian and Michael, daughters-in-law Niamh, Maire and Naomi, son-in-law Andrew, his beloved grandchildren Joshua, Caleb, Sarah, Blaithin, Abby, Ben, Grainne, Emily and Rafi, his brother Michael, sister-in-law Jenny, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

(Due to works at Tierney’s Funeral home, there will be limited parking available).