Denis Henry Boyle, Nenagh and Cloughjordan

Ballynenagh, Ballinaclough, Carrig Rua, Nenagh and Cloughjordan.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Kieran & Teresa, sisters Una, Rita & Claire. Brother in law Declan (Daniels), nephews Brian, Shane & Mark. Godfather John, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Denis Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his family home in Ballinaclough (E45 AX53) on Tuesday from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Wednesday for Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.45am with Cremation service at 1 o’clock at Shannon Crematorium which will livestream on www.shannoncrematorium.com

House strictly private on Wednesday.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Carmha.