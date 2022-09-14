Denis Heenan, Borrisokane

Ringroe, Borrisokane.

September 14th, 2022. Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sister Mary ( Oakley ), brothers John, Philip, infant brother Danny, Pat and Tim.

Deeply regretted by the loving Carcary family, Margaret, Pat and Marian, sister in law Barbara, nephews. nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kellers funeral home, Nenagh on Thursday 14th September from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Flannans Church, Ardcroney on Friday at 1.45 pm for funeral mass at 2pm.

Followed by burial in Cloughjordan cemetery.