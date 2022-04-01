Denis Heaney, Thurles

Monakeeba, Thurles and formerly Borroway, Thurles.

Unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel and the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget, baby daughter Christine, sisters in law Suzanne and Marian. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Margaret, sons Jamie, Darren, Shaun and Alan, grandchildren Mai and Myah, Jamie’s partner Christine and Alan’s partner Jade, nephews David, Joey, Mark and Dean, nieces Tammey, Stacey, Lisa, Shauna and Ciara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Pearl and Eileen, cousins especially Maria, the Eviston’s and Martin’s, former colleagues in Telcom, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.