Denis Fahey, Oxfordshire and Templederry

Oxfordshire, UK and formerly of Greenane, Templederry, Nenagh

Passed away peacefully. Predeceased by his parents Ned and Ciss, sister Mary and his nephew Eddie. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Donie, Phil and Eamonn, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch this Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery.