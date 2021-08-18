Denis Dunlea, Templemore

Kilnasare, Loughmore, Templemore.

Denis died on August 17th in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents Denis and Ellen,

Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen Ryan (Connells Cross, Drom), brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, great grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore this Thursday Evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Loughmore on Friday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Denis’s mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit Limerick C/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.