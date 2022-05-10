Denis (Dinny Tim) Ryan (Luke), Newport

Denis (Dinny Tim) Ryan (Luke)

Reanoggymore, Rearcross, Newport and late of Croughmarka, Doon, Co Limerick, May 10th 2022, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of the Dean Maxwell CNU, Roscrea, in his 91st year.

Predeceased by his brother Billy and nephew Connie.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons and daughters Pat, Hanna (Tobin), Kathleen (Treacy), Mary (Campion), Fionnuala (Hennessy), Neill and Denis, brother Johnny, grandchildren Brendan, Yvonne, Rachel, Stephen, Michelle, Mark, Mariea, Brian, Marian, Jimmy, Isabelle and Clara, sister in law Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, niece Kathleen, nephew Dermot, cousins, kind neighbours, friends and residents and staff of the Dean Maxwell

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 to 8

Removal Thursday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 .

Burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery, Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dean Maxwell CNU.