Denis (Dinny) Quinn, Portroe

Killoran, Portroe, Nenagh.

Suddenly, August 2nd 2022, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Winifred Quinn and his siblings Teresa, Bridget, Johnny, Tommy, Patsy, Mattie, Timmy and Martin.

Much loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, his daughter Susan and sons John, Pádraig, Denis, Paul, Joe and Tom, his 13 adored grandchildren Claire, Conor, Eoin, Lauren, Jack, Shane, Aidan, Dara, Aoibhín, Emily, Fiadh, Saoirse and Ciara, his sisters Nancy, Mary (U.S.A.) and Una (U.S.A.), son-in-law Pádraig O’Brien, daughters-in-law Sarah, Ita, Sinéad, Carol and Sheelagh Frances, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary’s Church Portroe for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

Dinny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.