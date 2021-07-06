Denis “Dinny” Dunne, Moyne

Lisdonowly, Moyne

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Unit A, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents William and Kathleen, sister Nan (Moore), brothers Pat and Murty, niece Caitriona (Duggan) and nephew Robert (Dunne). Deeply regretted by his sister Catherine (Sr. Assumpta, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town), brother Liam (Dublin), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday for family and close friends from 5pm to 7pm.

Dinny’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Thursday at 10.45am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Moyne at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish

Please follow current covid-19 guidelines.

