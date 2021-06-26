Denis (Dinny) Duffy, Rathcabbin & Liscannor, Clare/Birr, Offaly

Walshpark, Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Liscannor, Clare / Birr, Offaly.

Dinny died peacefully on 25 June 2021, in his 89th year, in the care of his family and the staff of Tullamore Hospital.

Predeceased by his son Dermot and his brothers and sisters, he is deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughters Darina and Dervla, sons Denis and Damian, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Gertie, sons-in-law Pat and Conor, his cherished grandchildren, brother Tom, sister Anne, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Dinny will repose at his son Denis’s residence at Walshpark on Saturday evening for family and close friends.

A family funeral mass will take place on Sunday 27th June at 1pm in Rathcabbin Church, followed by burial in Pallas cemetery.

The family request that HSE covid guidelines be observed and thank you for your cooperation and support at this time. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

