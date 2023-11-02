Denis (Dinny) Butler, Clonmel and Nenagh

Glenview Close Clonmel & Late of Annbrook and William Street Nenagh.

2nd November 2023, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in Tipperary University Hospital . Beloved partner and best friend to Tina and loving dad to Amy, Laura, and Chloe; Dinny will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, partner, children, his adored grandchildren: Nathan, Megan, Hannah, Jack and Paddy Denis, sons-in-law: Paul and Brian, sisters: Anne-Marie and Margaret, nephews – Bryan and Paul, relatives, friends, work colleagues, neighbours and his much loved friends in the rugby community at Nenagh Ormond and Briton Ferry RFCs, Neath, Wales.

May Dinny Rest In Peace.

Dinny will repose in his home, 46 Glenview Close Clonmel E91WD92 on Friday November 3rd from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary’s Church Nenagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Interment of Dinny’s ashes will take place at a later date in Kenyon Street Nenagh.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Ireland.