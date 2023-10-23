Denis (Decie) Hassett, Nenagh and London

Late of Tobar Mhuire, Nenagh and London.

Peacefully after a short illness on Oct 17th 2023 at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Francie & Bridgie and sister Breda (Johnson) & brother Chubby and his first two wives Maureen & Denise.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family Denis, Sandra, Mark, Paul & Kerry Sisters Sally, Ena & Mary and brother Frankie. Grandchildren, nieces and nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Decie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh Tuesday from 5 o’clock to 6.30.

Remains will arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1 o’clock.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie