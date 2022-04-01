Denis Corkery, Nenagh

Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

Died on April 1st, in the care of the wonderful staff in Millbrae nursing home, Newport.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Lelia.

Deeply regretted by his loving and caring wife Bridie and his daughters Sinéad, Sorcha and Ciara, sons-in-law John and Colin and Ciara’s partner Craig, brothers PJ, Michael, Willie and sister Mary, sisters-in-law Imelda and Mary, brother-in-law Séan, nephews, nieces, cousins neighbours, friends and all his colleagues in An Garda Síochàna and NSAI.

Reposing in Ryan’s funeral home, Nenagh, on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral mass in Ballinaclough Church on Monday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Lisbunny cemetery, Nenagh.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre, Nenagh.

Please respect public health advice at this time regarding face coverings and handshaking.