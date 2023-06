Denis Corbett, Killenaule

Cashel Road, Killenaule.

Peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his parents Mary & James, brothers Andy & Martin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elaine, adored children Caroline & Andrew, grandson AJ, Caroline’s partner Adi, brothers Jim, Michael & Tony, sisters Bridget, Kathleen, Mary, Rose & Ann, parents-in-law Patsy & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning in St. Mary’s Church Killenaule at 11am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.