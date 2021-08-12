Denis Casey, Nenagh

Casey’s Cross, Nenagh.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick on 10th August 2021.

Predeceased by his beloved parents John and Bridget and his brother John.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Heenan and Jenny Slevin. Nephew John & nieces Catherine and Jennifer. Grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbour’s relatives and friends.

May Denis Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a reposing for family and friends will take place at his sister Jenny Slevin’s home in Drom, Borrisokane this Friday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

His funeral cortege will leave Drom on Saturday at 10 o’clock pausing at his home in Casey’s Cross at approx 10.45.

Arriving to Ballinaclough Church for his Requiem mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Graveyard.

Condolences can be left in the section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

