Denis (Buddy) Ryan, Nenagh and Lorrha

Abbeyville, Belleen, Nenagh & late of Lorrha.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff at Rivervale Nursing home Nenagh.

Predeceased by his beloved son Declan, sister Pauline and his twin sister Enda.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and cherished family Shevaun, Louise, Donnacha & Joanne. Grandchildren Steven & Kayla (both Chicago), Leah, Amy, Moya, Maebh & Muireann, Great grandchildren Orla & Delaney. Son in law Jean-Pierre and by Shane & P,J. Nieces, nephews, cousins relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Denis Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 2 o’clock.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Followed by burial in the Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.