Delia Ryan, Borrisoleigh and Drombane

St. Brigid’s Villas, Borrisoleigh and formerly of Castlehill, Drombane, Thurles.

21st April 2024. Peacefully at home following an illness in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Jerry,her parents Denis and Winifred, brothers Peter and Cornelius, sisters Elizabeth and Maureen and grandson Fionn. Much loved and very deeply regretted by her daughter Maria, sons Gerard, Brendan and Conor, daughters in law Marian, Sinéad and Caitríona, son in law Richard, sisters in law Mary and Biddy, brother in law Jimmy, grandchildren Darragh, Cillian, Ciarán, Amy, Diarmuid, Sophia, Aedan, Caoimhe, Béibhinn, Naoise, Cathal and Iarlaith, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many loyal and lifelong friends.

Reposing at Stapleton’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to The Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh, for funeral mass at 11am and burial afterwards in Ileigh cemetery.

House private please, family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/