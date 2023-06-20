Delia Cleary nee O’Donnell, Nenagh & Cashel

“Coppelia”, Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh and formerly of Cashel,

June 19th 2023, peacefully, at home.

Beloved wife of the late James, mother of the late John and sister of the late Eileen, Maura and Frances. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Antoinette, Jim and Regina, her sister Roisín (Fahy), her adored grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Delia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

House private please.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.