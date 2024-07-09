Deirdre Tobin (Nee Downey), Clonmel

Maryville, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Passed away peacefully on 8th July 2024 at home surrounded by her loving family (predeceased by her husband Dan).

Lovingly missed by her daughters Deirdre, Muriel, and Ellen, sons Danny, Bill and Marc, brother Liam, sister Irene, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and her many friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91KV10) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Deirdre’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Hospice Movement.