Deirdre O’Ryan – McCarthy, Clonmel

Knocklofty and formerly of Kilmanahan, Clonmel.

26th September 2021 peacefully at home after a short illness

(Predeceased by her father Tom and infant brother Dermot).

Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, her children Sinead, Shane, Ailis, mother Bridget, brothers Joe, Michael, Dermot, sisters Mari and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many close friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 2pm for family and close friends.

Deirdre’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater on Thursday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab Deirdre Funeral Mass

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Due to Government guidelines seating capacity is at 50% in the Church. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence