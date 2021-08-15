Deirdre Meade (nee Gavin), Dublin & Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel

late of Castleknock, Dublin, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the ICU staff at Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Deirdre died, surrounded by her loving family, on August 13, 2021.

Beloved wife and best friend of Philip, loving Mum of Niall, Vivienne, Adrienne, Geraldine and Bairbre, treasured sister of Emer and Liam, adoring Granny to Aisling, Liam, Aoife, Lucy, Ellen and Martin, missed by in-laws Peter, Adrian, Paul and Rachel, her extended family and friends.

Private Family Prayer Service on Monday, August 16, at 5pm in Our Lady Mother of the Church Castleknock, followed by Private Family Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 17, at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church Ballyneale, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

The Prayer Service will be livestreamed at www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam and the Requiem Mass at https://youtu.be/JBI5PrCflPk.

Due to current restrictions, it was Deirdre’s wish that the funeral services be private for family and close friends.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation or St Vincent de Paul.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Hanam Dílis.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence