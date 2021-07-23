Declan Ryan (Henry), Newport

Declan Ryan (Henry)

Mulcaire Manor, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 20th July 2021 suddenly at his home.

Beloved son of the late Harry and Margaret (Nee Cooke) and brother of the late Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, son Aidan, daughter Heather, brother Pat, sister Deirdre, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephew, aunts Catherine and Susan, mother in law, father in law and all the Clifford family, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Departing from his home to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Monday 26th July for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv and searching for ‘NewportBirdhillandToor’.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.

Please adhere to government guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid 19.

