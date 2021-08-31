Declan Quigley, Borrisokane

Fairgreen, Borrisokane,

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family. Wife Doris, mother Anna, children Anna, Donal, Kevin, Conor and Kellie. brothers Cathal, Dominic, Cormac and Philip. sisters-in-law Catherine, Ger and Ivanna, extended family, Austin, Marion, and Shy, and extended family in Nigeria, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Sullivan’s funeral home Main Street, Borrisokane on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7:30p.m for family and close friends. Funeral leaving Sullivan’s funeral home on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane arriving at 10:45 for family funeral mass at 11. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

In effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Declan’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

