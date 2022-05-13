Debra Donnelly nee Cahill, Borrisokane and Guilford

Towerhill, Borrisokane and formerly of Guilford, Surrey, UK

Suddenly, on Tuesday, 11 May, in the care of the advanced paramedic team and staff of the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved daddy Sean, leaving behind her a large and loving community, led by her beloved husband and best friend Tom; children Emma and Tom and Tom’s husband Vinícius; mother Vicky and her partner Seán; parents-in-law Norah and Jimmy; siblings Lisa, Seán and Simon and their partners James, Mo and Fiona; godsons Vincent and Byron; brothers and sisters-in-law and their partners; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing on Saturday at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 12 to 2pm followed by funeral Mass at 3 o’clock in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane.

Burial at a later date.

Family home private, please. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Please wear face coverings and no shaking of hands. Debra’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.