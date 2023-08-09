Davy Harold, Thurles

Corbally, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; beloved son Cillian and his mam Collette and his brother Andrew, mother Marian, father Tom, sister Norma, brothers Seamie and Tossie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Janette and Monika, brother-in-law Con, his close friend Shirley, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.