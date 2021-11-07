Davina O’Brien, Nenagh

Erinagh, Capparoe, Nenagh.

November 5th 2021, suddenly, at home, predeceased by her beloved mother Bridie, grandparents, Lant and Bridget O’Brien and Liam and Theresa White, uncle Liam White and aunt Mary O’Brien.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her loving father Michael, brothers Darryl and Dean, sisters-in-law Kate and Geraldine, her adored nieces and nephews Ethan, Shay, Darcie, Quinn and Ada, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

House private.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

