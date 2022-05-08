David Walkin, Nenagh & late of England

Rathnaleen, Nenagh & late of London, England.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 8th May 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Josie and brother John.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes and cherished family Siobhan & Paul. Brothers Kevin, Brian & Steven, Brothers in law, sisters in law, The Walsh family St. Joseph’s Park Nenagh, His cousins in Rathduff, Knockmore & Whitegate Co.Mayo, nieces, nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends, May David Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for his Requiem mass at 11am.

Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of his Mass on nenaghparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery Nenagh.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Milford Care Centre.