David Ryan (Luke), Newport and Garravane

Rearcross, Newport and late of Garravane.

David died suddenly at his residence on December 28th.

Beloved son of the late Mossie.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Phyllis, sister Fiona and brothers John, Matthew, Tommy and Darragh, uncles, aunts, nephews Tomás and Dáithí, sisters-in-law Katrina and Ailbhe, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Stalwart Member of Rearcross F.C. and late of The Department of Agriculture.

Reposing this Friday evening (31st Dec) at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 3.30pm to 7 pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

David’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/david-ryan/

Burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery.

