David Ryan, Cahir

Knockagh, Cahir and formerly of Marion Terrace, Tipperary Town.

Peacefully at home after a long illness.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brothers Patrick, Michael and John, sisters Kathleen, Annette, Mary, Eileen, Noreen, and Claire, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning from his home to the Island Crematorium in Cork for cremation service at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice – Injured Jockey’s Fund.

Live Stream: https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/