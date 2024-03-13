David O’Meara, Nenagh and Newport

Coille Bheithe, Nenagh & late of Newport.

At home on March 11th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved father Matty.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his cherished children & step-children. His mother Mary, sister Sinead, brothers Keiran & Matthew. Aunts & uncles, Mother in law Ellen & father in law James. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May David Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie