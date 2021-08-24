David O’Dwyer, Roscrea

Clonakenny, Roscrea.

Died peacefully on August 23rd at Limerick Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, his daughters Siobhan (Boylan), Mairead, Muireann (Douglas), sons Declan, Mark and Eoghan, his adored sixteen grandchildren, his brothers Paul and Anthony, daughters-in-law Helen, Carmel and Noreen, sons-in-law Ronan and Ollie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Private removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in Clonakenny Church for Funeral Mass at 12. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, we ask that social distancing will be observed. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

