Tyone, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Anne.

Will be sadly missed by his loving cousins Joseph, Gerardine & Anne. Aunt Rose, his loyal friends, relatives and neighbours.

May David Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5.30 to 7.

Remains arriving at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 12 followed by Burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream on nenaghparish.ie

No Handshaking & please wear a mask.