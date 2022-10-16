David McAvinchey, M.B., B.Ch., B.A.O., F.R.C.S.I., Nenagh

Moanfin , Kilruane, Nenagh.

Our beloved David died peacefully in the tender care of University Hospital Limerick on the 15th of October, 2022.

His death is deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Cahill), sons Andrew, Paul, Shane and Gavin and his daughter, Claire. He will be sadly missed by his brother Kevin, his sisters Una and Betty, daughters-in-law Eva (Lennox), Rebecca (Feliciano), Christina (Connolly), his son-in-law, Joe Ryan, his sisters-in-law Irene (Clendennen), Jean (Cahill), and brothers-in-law Peter (Cahill) and Roy (Clendennen).

Cherished Grandad to Harmony, Rua, Oisin, Maebh, Ciarán, Aoibhe, Tadgh, Iarlaith, and Aidha who will miss him sorely. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and former colleagues.

David will be reposing on Monday from 5pm to 7pm in Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. His funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Kilruane Church, followed by burial in Kilruane Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. If you wish to make a donation, do so to a charity of your choice.

For those who cannot attend, the funeral mass will be live-streamed on this link

https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish