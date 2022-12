West Court, The Quays, Clonmel

4th December 2022 at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving father Ray, Mother Geraldine, brothers Robert and Kevin, nephew Anthony, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.