David (Davy) Woodlock, Fethard

Green Lane, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

December 21st 2023. Pre deceased by his brother Tony.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons David and Ollie, daughter Maria, grandchildren Ollie, Aisling, Ellie-Anne, Sienna, Adam and Hannah, daughters in law Melanie and Nicola, sisters Monica, Gretta and Eileen, brothers Pat, Michael, Austy and Vincent, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday , December 23rd ,from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral to arrive at the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday December 24th at 12 noon followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at https://augustinians.ie/fethard-augustinians-co-tipperary/.

Family flowers only please.