David “Davy” Halley, Clonmel

Croughclooney, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel.

Davy passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning. Pre-deceased by his wife Joan, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Catherine, Breda and Rosita, grandchildren David, Meadbh and Sinead, sons-in-law Michael Gallagher and Francis O’Rourke, sister-in-law Mary Condon, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater, with Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab “Fourmilewater”.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

