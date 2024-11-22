LISTEN
Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

David Coughlan, Carrick on Suir

Date:

Share:

Obituaries

Friary Gardens, Carrick Beg, Carrick on Suir.

Died 20th November 2024 peacefully surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Molly and David and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Gemma, Daniel and Adam, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Kyira, Lilly-may, Ruby,. Rosie, Mia, Shay, Cora, Clodagh and Blake, daughters-in-law Jonalyn and Laura, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May David rest in peace.

David will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home New Street Carrick on Suir on Sunday from 5pm to 6.30.

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrick Beg on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

advertisement

Latest News

News

Warning for low temperatures and ice across the Premier

Locals across Tipperary are being warned to take extra care again this morning...
News

New road safety project for Birdhill gets green light from...

Plans for a new Active Travel Scheme in Birdhill will go out to...
Election 2024

Housing, immigration and health key topics in latest Tipp FM...

Three more Tipperary General election candidates set out their stalls in the latest...
News

Low temperature and ice warning extended until tomorrow

Tipperary escaped the worst of the overnight snow despite being under a Status...
advertisement
Funeral Director's Login

Latest Sport

Boxing

O’Keefe aiming to make it 4 from 4 in professional...

Tipperary's Shauna O'Keeffe is back in the ring this evening. The Clonmel women makes...
Rugby

Nenagh Ormond looking to continue Senior Cup run

Nenagh Ormond can book a place in a Munster senior cup semi-final this...
GAA

Tipp begin Ladies Football League campaign at home to Galway

Tipperary's fixtures have been confirmed for the 2025 Ladies National Football League. Ed Burke...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.