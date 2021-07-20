David Colin McCorduck, Roscrea

David Colin McCorduck

6 Parkmore Heights, Roscrea.

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marjorie, son Robert and daughter Jayne. Daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Simon, brother Richard and his wife Doreen, adored grandchildren Jake, Charlie, Caity, Fynn, George and Will, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, David’s Funeral Service will be for family only.

Private removal from his residence on Thursday afternoon (travelling down Convent Hill, across the Mall) arriving at St. Cronan’s Church of Ireland for service at 2pm followed by burial in Dungar cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

