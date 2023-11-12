Dave Tynan, Clonmel

Dave Tynan

Willow Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Late of Blarney St. Cork City.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Dunmore Wing, Waterford University Hospital on Friday 10th November 2023 ( Predeceased by his sister Anne).

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, son Luke, brothers John and Philip, sisters Gill and Margaret, sisters-in –law, brothers-in –law , Uncles, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces , relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’ Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel (Eircode E91PK19) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Dave’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 10.50pm for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be view on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.