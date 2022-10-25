Danny O’Sullivan, Clogheen

Casa Pio, Shanbally, Clogheen.

Who’s sudden passing will be deeply mourned by his loving wife Teresa, children Josephine, Teresa and Donal, adored grandchildren Liam, Kate, Ronan and Aidan, son in-law John, daughter in-law Lucy, brother Pat and Predeceased by his brother Tom. He will be missed by his extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reception into the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt (E21W352) on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.