Daniel Sweeney,Clonmel

Fairfields, Clonmel.

6th April 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his heart broken parents, Sandra and Tony, brothers Alan, David, Paul, Christopher and Kevin, sisters Lilly and Sharon, nieces and nephews whom he adored, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Daniels funeral will arrive at the Church of the Resurrection at 10:50 for requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Patricks Cemetery.

Family request wearing of face masks and no hand shaking.