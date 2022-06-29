Daniel J O’Riordan, MRCVS, Thurles

Dublin Road, Thurles

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband and best friend to his devoted wife Imelda, father to Ray, David, Anne, Fr Niall and James, father-in-law to Eimear and Emma and brother of Jerry, Denis, Sheila, Teresa, Michael and the late Kathleen. Adored grandad to his five much loved grandchildren.

Sadly missed by his family, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

House private please.