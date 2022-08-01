Daniel (Donie) Dunne, Lorrha

Portland, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary.

Donie passed away from this life on Sunday 31st July in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

Pre-deceased by his parents, James and Mary Bridget, Donie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, his brother David, sisters, Marian and Bernadette, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, Pat and Gerard, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Donie will lie in repose in Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna on Wednesday 3rd August from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass for Donie will be celebrated in St. Ruadhán’s Church, Lorrha on Thursday 4th August at 12noon. Burial to take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, please do so on the link below. In time the family will get to read all of your messages and will get comfort from them.

Family Flowers only at the request of the family.

Donations if desired in Donie’s memory to Milford Care Centre on the following link: https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/.