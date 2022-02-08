Daniel Dobbyn, Thurles

Clongour, Thurles

Peacefully, at Aut Even, Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his daughter Catherine, sisters Ita, Bud, Veronica and Pamela, brothers Pascal and Seamus.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann, son Jim, son-in-law Paul, sisters Kay and Esther, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killinan Cemetery, Thurles.

House private please.

