Daniel (Danny) Lyons, Clonmel

Ard na Gréine and late of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Danny passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday evening surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father to daughters Catherine and Deirdre (Gleeson), sons Anthony (Tony) and Donal, he will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Valerie and Kay, son-in-law Michael (Gleeson), grandchildren Olwyn, Kirsty, Aoife, Roisín, Meadbh, Eoghan, Émer and Aidan and their partners, great-grandson Luke, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to Friends of St Anthony’s Unit.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

