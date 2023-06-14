Daniel (Danny) Hanrahan, Thurles

Glengall, Ballingarry, Thurles.

On June 14th 2023 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by his loving wife Brigid.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters; Helen, Liz and Yvonne sons; Eugene, Gerard, Micheal and Dj sisters; Eileen, Margaret, Bridget and Kathleen brothers; Michael and Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home , Mullinahone on Friday from 6pm to 8pm

Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am in The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry followed by burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.